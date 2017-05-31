Pages Navigation Menu

#Rydefit24: Rydefit Raises Over One Million Naira in Partnership with Ace Charity at the 24-Hour Non Stop Spinning Marathon

A small slice of history was made in Nigeria’s growing fitness industry on Friday, May 12th, 2017 when Rydefit (www.rydefitness.com) hosted the first ever non-stop 24-hour spinning marathon in Abuja. It was also the first 24-hour non-stop fitness event in Nigeria’s history. In partnership with Ace Charity, Rydefit designed the event to raise one million […]

