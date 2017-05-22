S. African doctors successfully perform 2nd penis transplant

South African doctors successfully performed a second penis transplant, the first time in the world that the same doctors conducted such an operation. The transplant was performed by a team of doctors from Stellenbosch University and the Tygerberg Academic Hospital, both near Cape Town, according to a statement from the university The recipient, whose name was withheld for ethical reasons, is a 40-year-old male who had lost his penis 17 years ago due to complications after a traditional circumcision. “He is certainly one of the happiest patients we have seen in our ward.

