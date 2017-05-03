Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

S. African jailed for life in Cambodia for trafficking cocaine

Posted on May 3, 2017 in World | 0 comments

A Cambodian court on Tuesday convicted a South African man of cross-border drug trafficking and sentenced him to life imprisonment, according to a verdict. Jacobus Dawie Botha, 30, was arrested at Phnom Penh International Airport on Sept. 23, 2016 for trafficking 587 gm of cocaine into Cambodia. The man swallowed drugs (hiding drugs in his…

The post S. African jailed for life in Cambodia for trafficking cocaine appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.