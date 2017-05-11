S.African police, protesters clash for fourth day over housing demands – Nasdaq
Nasdaq
S.African police, protesters clash for fourth day over housing demands
Nasdaq
By James MachariaJOHANNESBURG, May 11 (Reuters) – Protesters demanding better housing clashed with police in Johannesburg townships for the fourth straight day on Thursday, racheting up pressure on South African President Jacob Zuma's …
