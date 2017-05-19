S-South women congratulate Lagos at 50

By Tare Youdeowei

South-South Women organisation, an association of South-South Women resident in Lagos, has congratulated Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and the people of Lagos State on the 50th anniversary of the state.

In a statement by Chief Vickie Djevwudu, President, and Mrs. Esther Egoro, Secretary, the group commended the governor on the various projects he had commissioned across the state.

“Lagos has undergone incredible transformation in the past 16 years starting from the tenure of former governor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Babatunde Raji Fashola and the present governor.

“These governors have been diligent, focused and with rare vision to pilot the state. We live in Lagos and have seen these changes at close range,” the women said.

The group wished governor Ambode many more successes.

