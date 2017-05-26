S.Sudan frees UN journalist held for 2.5 years without charge – Reuters
|
S.Sudan frees UN journalist held for 2.5 years without charge
Reuters
JUBA May 26 The South Sudanese government on Friday freed a South Sudanese journalist working for a United Nations radio station after two and a half years of imprisonment, U.N. officials said. George Livio, who worked for Radio Miraya, was arrested in …
