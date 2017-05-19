SA Cracked The Telegraph’s List Of Top 20 Sculptures Around The World

One guess which South African sculpture made it into The Telegraph’s list of top sculptures around the world.

No no, it’s not the one with Bart Simpson’s head stuck all over it.

Rather, it’s one depicting the hero of our nation, Tata Madiba. But which one is the question.

Looking at some of the most famous sculptures, The Telegraph‘s list focuses on massive art installations seen in major cities around the world.

From Spain to the States, both modern and traditional, the pieces are inspiring and generally send a message of some sort.

Here are a few from the list:

[Oh, and the feature image is called Maman and can be found in Spain. Yes, it’s a spider.]

Support, Italy

This monumental sculpture of human hands emerging from Venice’s lagoon, by acclaimed Italian sculptor Lorenzo Quinn, was unveiled at this year’s Biennale. Grabbing the side of the historic Ca’ Sagred Hotel, the giant installation is said to symbolise the capacity of human hands to both create and destroy.

The Kelpies, Scotland

The two 100ft-tall horse head sculptures are made of 600 tonnes of steel and can be seen from the M9 motorway in Falkirk. The work by Glasgow artist Andy Scott was inspired by the tradition of working horses in Scotland. which used to pull barges along canals and worked in the fields where The Kelpies now stand at the entrance to the Forth and Clyde canal in The Helix, a parkland complex. Kelpies are mythical beast that appear as horses but can adopt human forms.

L’Homme au doigt

The most expensive sculpture ever sold at auction was Giacometti’s L’Homme au doigt, which was bought for $141.3m in May 2015 by a private collector. The second most expensive was also by the Swiss artist: L’Homme qui marche I, which sold for US$104.3 million in 2010, as was the sixth and the seventh.

Lion Monument, Switzerland

Described as “the most mournful and moving piece of stone in the world”, by none other than Mark Twain, this monument in Lucerne depicts a mortally wounded lion and commemorates the Swiss Guards who were massacred during the storming of Tuileries Palace in Paris in 1792.

Nelson Mandela Monument, South Africa

Unveiled in 2002 to mark the 50th anniversary of Mandela’s imprisonment, this sculpture by Marco Cianfanelli consists of 50 steel columns and is found in Howick in KwaZulu-Natal.

Oh, there it is. You guessed it right, didn’t you?

You can see The Telegraph’s full list here and if you think they forgot to mention one you deem really special, let us know.

[source:telegraph]

