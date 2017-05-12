Pages Navigation Menu

SA goes the desalination route to fight water shortage – South African Broadcasting Corporation

South African Broadcasting Corporation

SA goes the desalination route to fight water shortage
South African Broadcasting Corporation
Government says it has launched the largest desalination plant in the country. Richards Bay on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast is the first recipient of the government programme. It will see about 150 000 households as well as water-intensive and smelter …
