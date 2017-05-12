SA goes the desalination route to fight water shortage – South African Broadcasting Corporation
|
South African Broadcasting Corporation
|
SA goes the desalination route to fight water shortage
South African Broadcasting Corporation
Government says it has launched the largest desalination plant in the country. Richards Bay on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast is the first recipient of the government programme. It will see about 150 000 households as well as water-intensive and smelter …
The ANC never gives up – Mokonyane
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!