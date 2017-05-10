SA man held at state house in Zim, found with live bullets – reports – News24
|
News24
|
SA man held at state house in Zim, found with live bullets – reports
News24
Zimbabwe's state wildlife authority says it is investigating reports of a man who allegedly dragged two pythons through the streets of a Harare suburb as part of a witch-hunting exercise. Mugabe off to Singapore for routine medical check-up – report …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!