Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

SA must prepare to be like Zim: Official – New Zimbabwe.com

Posted on May 1, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
SA must prepare to be like Zim: Official – New Zimbabwe.com

New Zimbabwe.com

SA must prepare to be like Zim: Official
New Zimbabwe.com
SOUTH Africa: Controversial advisor to finance minister Malusi Gigaba, Professor Chris Malikane, has warned South Africans to be “prepared for the worst” for radical economic transformation to succeed, according to a report by the City Press. Speaking

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.