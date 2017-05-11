SA, Tanzania reinforce cooperation – South African Broadcasting Corporation
South African Broadcasting Corporation
SA, Tanzania reinforce cooperation
South African Broadcasting Corporation
President Jacob Zuma and John Magufuli launched the SA-Tanzania Bi-National Commission which held its first meeting in the Tanzanian capital Dar Es Salaam on Thursday afternoon. (SABC) …
Tanzania, South Africa agree to focus on economic cooperation
