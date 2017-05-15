SA ‘working on scrapping visa for all African citizens’ – News24
|
News24
|
SA 'working on scrapping visa for all African citizens'
News24
Johannesburg – South Africa is working towards allowing all African citizens to enter the country without visas – but at first “trusted travellers” like diplomats, officials, academics, business people and students will be the only ones to benefit. The …
