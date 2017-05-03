Saad Abubakar III Sultan of Sokoto rallies support for Nyesom Wike’s administration – Pulse Nigeria
|
Saad Abubakar III Sultan of Sokoto rallies support for Nyesom Wike's administration
Pulse Nigeria
The Sultan said this while meeting with Muslims living in Port-Harcourt, Rivers state on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Published: 9 minutes ago , Refreshed: 1 minute ago; Chika Ebuzor. Print; eMail · Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar III play.
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!