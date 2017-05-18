SA on the brink of becoming a mafia state, says #SACC – Independent Online
SA on the brink of becoming a mafia state, says #SACC
Independent Online
Johannesburg – Rampant corruption driven by efforts to capture all apparatus of the State and a Cabinet with "a diminishing integrity" are pushing South Africa to the brink of becoming a mafia state, with no point of return, the SA Council of Churches …
Church leaders highlight 'inappropriate control of State systems through a power elite'
SA may just be a few inches from the throes of a mafia state – SACC
Council of churches urges ANC to take state capture reports seriously
