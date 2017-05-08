Sack corrupt officials if you must succeed, David West tells Buhari

By David Odama

LAFIA—FORMER Minister of Petroleum Resources, Professor Tam David West has blamed the perceived failure of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration on the presence of the corrupt individuals around him, contending that if Buhari must succeed, all corrupt officials in the government must be kicked out.

West, who spoke weekend during the 5th combined convocation ceremony of Nasarawa State University, Keffi, said: “When I was the Minister of Petroleum, I had only three refineries and I was exporting petrol. The country was moving on well. President Buhari needs to clean up his house.

”I was not a science student during my secondary school days but had to study biology, chemistry and physics as a private student, where I went on to study sciences at the university.”

While urging the graduating students to be law abiding, he also admonished the students to see themselves as examples for others to follow and to ensure morality and integrity rule their lives.

He congratulated the management of the University for finding him worthy of the award given to him.

