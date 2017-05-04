SAFA Name Baxter As Bafana Coach Ahead Of Nigeria Clash

The South Africa Football Association (SAFA) have appointed SuperSport United coach Stuart Baxter as the new coach of Bafana Bafana, the body announced on Thursday.

Baxter, 63, who has both English and Scottish heritage, is currently head coach of Absa Premiership club SuperSport United but the club and SAFA have reached an agreement that will see the coach remain at the club but released for the national team assignment against Nigeria.

SAFA Chief Executive Officer Dennis Mumble said: “SAFA believes the coach has the needed skills to navigate the tough qualification path for AFCON and the World Cup.”

SuperSport United CEO Stan Matthews said: “We obviously didn’t want to lose Stuart, but we understand that he would like to try and compete at a World Cup.

“But right now Stuart’s focus is on a strong league finish, retaining the Nedbank Cup and the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup.”

On Wednesday, SAFA revealed that they had appointed a new coach for Bafana but will make the announcement latest Friday.

Baxter’s first assignment will be the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in Uyo in June.

This will be the second time former England U-19s coach Baxter will be handling Bafana following his first stint with the team from 2004 to 2005.

