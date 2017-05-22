Sagamu glows as SMT Volvo Global fetes 120 golfers

More than 120 golfers have been scheduled to tee-off at the SMT Volvo-sponsored golf tournament scheduled for the Children’s Day weekend of May 27 and 28 at the Sagamu Golf Club, Ogun State.

Coordinator of the event, Kome Brown said the club would be besieged with golfers from across the country, adding that the event would be preceded by an auto rally cross and a cocktail dinner on the evening before it tees off on May 28.

“The golf event and Auto Rally Cross is part of a Work and Play project that we are currently nursing to maturity and the concept is basically to create a platform for busy corporate individuals to connect in a social atmosphere. Golf is a key tool for achieving that for us,” she said.

She added that players are drawn from different walks of life, adding that the goal of the event, apart from helping to promote physical fitness, would also be realized with the many layers of interactive opportunities both with individuals and brands the event.

The golf event would be competed for over 18 holes and would reward players in gross and net categories.

Captain of the Club, Mr. Lanre Opakunle believes the club has one of the best golf facilities in South West Nigeria, saying it is strategically situated where golfers from different golfing communities in Ogun, Oyo, Edo and Lagos can access it.

“We pride ourselves as the center of golf in Southern Nigeria, where all golfers from key locations need only an hour’s drive to access our beautifully laid out facility,” she said.

The SMT Golf Tournament is also being staged as a concluding event to Rally Cross and children carnival which was also co-sponsored by SMT Global.

The event would concluded with a prize-giving gala at the end of the day.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper | Nigeria News and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

