Moji Olaiya: Condolences pour for late actress – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Moji Olaiya: Condolences pour for late actress
Daily Post Nigeria
Nollywood actors and stakeholders have expressed shock over the sudden death of popular actress Moji Olaiya. The 42-year-old actor died on Thursday. Olaiya who delivered a baby in Canada in March is reported to have died in that country.
Moji Olaiya dies two months after giving birth
A Peep Into Moji Olaiya's Career And Life
Veteran Yoruba movie actress, Moji Olaiya, is dead
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!