Saint B – Rodo (Prod. LXE)
Nigerian fast raising music star and Vision Entertainment front act, “Saint B” set to drop his official first single titled “Rodo”. A perfectly crafted afro dance song, which was produced by Sound Sultan right-hand producer, LXE. And was mixed and mastered by famous Nigerian music engineer, Brain Mix. Saint B is totally one new act […]
This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!