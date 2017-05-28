Salary raise Gov’t increases monthly allowance of chiefs to GH₵1000, queens to get GH₵500 – Pulse.com.gh
Salary raise Gov't increases monthly allowance of chiefs to GH₵1000, queens to get GH₵500
In the past, chiefs received 800 cedis while queen mothers received 500 cedis as monthly allowances from the government. Published: 28.05.2017; Kwasi Gyamfi Asiedu. Print; eMail. Tweet · chiefs of ghana.jpg play Traditional leaders in Ghana are highly …
Chiefs and queens get GH₵1000, GH₵500 as monthly allowance respectively
