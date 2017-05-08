Sales Representative Docked For Alleged N1.35m Theft, Destruction Of Records

A sales girl, Augusta Ohaeri, was on Monday arraigned in a Gudu Upper Area Court, Abuja, over alleged N1.35 million theft and destruction of records.

Ohaeri, 25, denied committing the offences and was granted bail in the sum of N1.1million and one surety in like sum.

The judge, Alhaji Umar Kagarko , adjourned the case until June 23 for hearing.

The defendant of Dutse Alhaji, Abuja, was charged with criminal breach of trust, cheating and theft.

The prosecutor, Joshua Ayanna, told the court that one Mrs Uloka Mmegwa, reported the matter to the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command on April 26.

He said that the plaintiff entrusted her shop to the defendant to manage as a sales representative sometime in August 2016, and travelled to Italy.

He said that when the complainant returned in 2017, he noticed some irregularities in the quantity of goods, and the destruction of record books by the defendant.

The prosecutor said that some pieces of the record books were found in the defendant’s bag, which enabled the plaintiff to take stock.

He said that after stock taking, the defendant could not account for N1, 348, 500, while the offences contravened Sections 312, 322 and 288 of the Penal Code. (NAN)