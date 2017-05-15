Salesman In Court For Allegedly Absconding With N161,000

LEADERSHIP EDITORS

A 20-year-old salesman, Damilola Ikumola who allegedly stole N161,000 from his employer, Alex Ajanaku, on Monday appeared before an Apapa Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

Ikumola, who is facing a two-count charge of breach of peace and stealing, pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Olusegun Kokoye, told the court that the accused, who resides at Ajegunle area of Lagos, committed the offences on April 22 at Ladega Street, Olodi Apapa, Lagos.

Kokoye said that Ikumola stole N161,000 proceeds of sales at the company and failed to go to work the following day.

He said that when the complainant noticed that the money in the drawer was missing and the accused was not at work the following day, he decided to call him.

Kokoye said that all effort made to reach the accused on phone proved abortive.

He said Ajanaku immediately reported the case to the police and the accused was traced to his apartment, where he was apprehended and taken to the police station.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 169 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 prescribes three years jail term for a person convicted of stealing.

The Magistrate, Mr T.O Aro-Lambo, granted the accused bail in the sum of N100,000, with one surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case until May 23 for trial. (NAN)