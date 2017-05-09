Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘Salon Talk’ With 1-Year-Old Jayde Goes Viral – NBCNews.com

Posted on May 9, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


NBCNews.com

'Salon Talk' With 1-Year-Old Jayde Goes Viral
NBCNews.com
Kerry Robinson was just trying to settle down her 1-year-old daughter Jayde and so she handed her a hairbrush and hit record on her phone. The "salon talk" that followed between mother and toddler became an instant internet hit. "Hey girl, and then I
Precocious toddler getting worldwide attention for adorable…KPRC Houston
People Are Freaking Out Over This Video of an Adorable 1-Year-Old "Hairdresser"Babble (blog)
S.A. mom and toddler go viral in #salontalk video12newsnow.com
SheKnows.com –Huffington post (press release) (blog) –TUKO.CO.KE –UPI.com
all 13 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.