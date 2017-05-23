Pages Navigation Menu

Sam Allardyce quits as Crystal Palace manager after securing Premier League survival and could retire – The Independent

Sam Allardyce quits as Crystal Palace manager after securing Premier League survival and could retire
The Independent understands that there was no huge bust-up with the board, but that there were conversations over how next season would look and they ended with Allardyce telling the club he wants to leave, and that he may even take a step back from …
