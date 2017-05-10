Sambo speaks on private meeting with Osinbajo

Former Vice President Namadi Sambo on Wednesday spoke on his private visit to Acting President Yemi Osinbajo. He explained that the parley was a routine one. “I have come to visit Mr Vice President and the Acting President as a usual familiarisation visit”, he told State House correspondents. “As you know, former presidents visit Mr […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

