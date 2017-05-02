Samsung may pass Intel to become world’s number one chip maker
Industry researchers are tipping Samsung to take the coveted top spot as world’s number one semiconductor manufacturer away from Intel. The switch may happen during the summer, and is due to the excellent performance of Samsung’s memory chip division.
The post Samsung may pass Intel to become world's number one chip maker appeared first on Digital Trends.
