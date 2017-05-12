Sanction individuals or groups using Buhari’s health to destabilise Nigerian, group tells FG

Lagos – The Buhari Youth Organisation, Lagos Chapter, on Friday, cautioned politicians against misrepresenting facts on the state of health of President Muhammadu Buhari in the interest of the nation.

The group made the plea in a statement jointly signed by Mr AbdulWaheed Odunuga, the State Coordinator, and Mr Adekunle Aderibigbe, the General Secretary.

The statement said: “The President’s state of health should not be used to incite negative reactions that will debar Nigerians from going about doing their businesses in any part of the country.

“The president’s health should not be used to unsettle the peace we currently enjoy as we also pray that God should restore his health and strength to complete all the good work he has started.”

It also called on the Federal Government to sanction individuals or groups trying to use issues surrounding the current state of health of the president to destabilise the nation.

“Speculations about the president’s health arouse various negativities in business and political activities in the country, such false information may cripple the economy and heighten instabilities.

“Some individuals capitalise on such speculations to issue various articles to unsettle the peaceful coexistence of multiethnic society with unfounded contents.

“Such rumours are widely spread on the internet and social media to create brouhaha triggering various differed emotions.

“As Nigerians, we should not condone such acts any longer in order for us to sustain our unity as a sovereign state where peace and justice reign.

“People should be held responsible for damages caused due to their wrongful acts,” the statement said.

It added that the government came in when Niger-Delta militants were busy destroying properties that they partly own.

The statement commended the government’s courage to fight corruption, provide security and ensure better living conditions for everyone resident in the country.

“#BringBackOurGirls was a world cry under the previous administration.

“We thank God, Buhari and his cabinet, Nigerian Army, Swiss government and International Red Cross and various other NGOs for reviving the security of the nation with required support.

“This ensured the safe release of additional 82 Chibok girls. These show how serious this government treats issues of the masses and lives above personal interests,” the statement said.

