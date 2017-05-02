Sand Eagles lose to Iran on penalties, crash out of World Cup

Iran defeated Nigeria 2-1 on penalties after a thrilling 4-4 draw after extra time to claim the runners-up spot in Group B and reach the quarter-finals of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Bahamas 2017.

In what was an intriguing back-and-forth battle between two sides looking to make the last eight, Mohammad Ahmadzadeh and Mohammad Mokhtari each scored a pair of goals for the Asian champions.

To their credit, Nigeria gave an excellent account of themselves, with Victor Tale, Emmanuel Ohwoferia, Godspower Igudia, and Bartholomew Ibenegbu getting on the scoresheet.

After regulation and extra time could not settle matters, it was Iran that held their nerve in the penalty shoot-out to finish second in the group and set up a quarter-final clash with Switzerland on 4 May.

The post Sand Eagles lose to Iran on penalties, crash out of World Cup appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

