Sand Eagles striker earns goal-of-the-tournament nomination – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Sand Eagles striker earns goal-of-the-tournament nomination
Vanguard
Abu Azeez's strike against Mexico has been nominated for the Goal of the Tournament at the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads. The Nigerian striker is in the running for the accolade along with goals from Paolo …
Beach Soccer World Cup: Nigeria's Abu Azeez thrilled by goal of tournament nomination
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!