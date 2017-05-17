SANParks explains lion escape from Kruger – Citizen
|
Citizen
|
SANParks explains lion escape from Kruger
Citizen
SANParks' head of the scientific unit, Danie Pienaar, stresses a point during a media briefing on the escape of lions from the Kruger National Park. Picture: ANA. Head of the scientific unit at SANParks Danie Pienaar explained that lions escaping from …
Escaped lions back in Kruger after casual walk on the wild side
How five lions escaped from the Kruger Park
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!