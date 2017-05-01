Pages Navigation Menu

Sanusi: Kano commission summons Emirate’s treasurer, secretary

Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Agency (KSPCACA) is continuing its probe of Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, over an alleged misappropriation of billions of naira supposedly left behind by his predecessor, the late Alhaji Ado Bayero. DAILY POST gathered that the Treasurer and Secretary of the Emirate Council have been summoned for questioning on […]

