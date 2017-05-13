Sanusi urges universities to initiate researches toward innovations

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, has challenged Nigerian universities to initiate researches that could lead to innovations toward boosting technological growth.

“For the country to become competitive at the global stage, it must explore, exploit and utilise science and technological innovations; the universities should spearhead such effortst,” he said in Kano on Saturday.

A statement by Lydia Legbo, spokesperson of the Federal University of Technology, Minna, said that Sanusi spoke when he received a delegation from the institution, led by its Vice Chancellor, Prof Musibau Akanji, on a visit to his palace.

It quoted Sanusi as urging education managers across the universities to identify challenges peculiar to their system and address them so as to achieve their mandate.

The monarch commended the university for its outstanding achievements over the years, noting that it had remained

a leading institution for technology education.‎

The Emir applauded the outgoing governing council, led by Prof. Rufai Alkali, for its selfless service to the university, and advised the succeeding council members to sustain that zeal.

Earlier, Akanji had said that the visit was to thank Sanusi for honouring the invitation to the inaugural ceremony of the institution’s ultra-modern Mosque.

He said that the Emir’s presence was worth celebrating, especially after he led the first Friday prayers in the mosque after its inauguration.

“Above all, your sermon on peaceful co-existence of all faiths was a big plus.‎ It has elevated Islam and gingered up adherents to further dedicate themselves to Allah,” the statement quoted Akanji as saying.‎

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

