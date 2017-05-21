Sarah, The Tailor’s Apprentice Initiates Grace – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
Sarah, The Tailor's Apprentice Initiates Grace
Information Nigeria
The same day she arrives for her sewing lesson, her senior Sarah who attends an only girl's school shows her why girls are better than boys. “You no wan make I do abi, Grace” Oga said and went ahead to snap his fingers. It's been a week since Matthew …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!