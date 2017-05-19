Saraki, Ajimobi, Ambode, Aregbesola, Akeredolu, others pay last respect to Adebayo in Ibadan

Eminent personalities, including the Senate President Bukola Saraki, governors, former civilian and military governors, Yoruba leaders on Thursday gathered in Ibadan the Oyo State capital to pay last respect to former Military Governor of Western Region, Retired Major General Robert Adeyinka Adebayo at a day of tribute held at House of Chiefs, Ibadan. Leading the […]

Saraki, Ajimobi, Ambode, Aregbesola, Akeredolu, others pay last respect to Adebayo in Ibadan

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

