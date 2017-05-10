Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Saraki asks ECOWAS leaders to resist trade policy manipulation – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on May 10, 2017 in World | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Saraki asks ECOWAS leaders to resist trade policy manipulation
The Nation Newspaper
Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, Wednesday asked Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) leaders to resist ongoing manipulation of its trade polices by other countries to the detriment of the sub-region. Saraki gave the advice in …

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.