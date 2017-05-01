Saraki, Dogara and Ngige embarrassed by angry Nigerian workers during May Day rally (Video)

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, his deputy, Yakubu Dogara and Labour minister, Chris Ngige were booed today during Labour Day rally.

Watch below…



Saraki, Dogara and Ngige embarrassed by angry Nigerian workers during May Day rally Cc: Sahara Reporters A post shared by #LailasBlog (@lailasblog) on May 1, 2017 at 8:33am PDT

