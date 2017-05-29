Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Saraki, Dogara urge sustenance of democracy – Daily Trust

Posted on May 29, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Trust

Saraki, Dogara urge sustenance of democracy
Daily Trust
Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara have called for sustenance of democracy in the country. Saraki in a statement to mark this year's Democracy Day, by his media aide, Yusuph Olaniyonu said the …
Democracy is best form of govt, says DogaraThe Nation Newspaper
There's No Better Alternative To Democracy – DogaraLeadership Newspapers
Weak economy a threat to Democracy – SarakiNews Agency of Nigeria (press release)

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.