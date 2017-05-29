Saraki, Dogara urge sustenance of democracy – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
Saraki, Dogara urge sustenance of democracy
Daily Trust
Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara have called for sustenance of democracy in the country. Saraki in a statement to mark this year's Democracy Day, by his media aide, Yusuph Olaniyonu said the …
Democracy is best form of govt, says Dogara
There's No Better Alternative To Democracy – Dogara
Weak economy a threat to Democracy – Saraki
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!