Saraki, Ekweremadu Mourn Channels TV Reporter, Chukwuma Onuekwusi

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- SENATE President Bukola Saraki and his deputy, Senator Ike Ekweremadu have both expressed sadness over the death of the State House Correspondent of Channels Television, Mr. Chukwuma Onuekwusi, in the early hours of Tuesday after a brief illness.

Saraki in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, in Abuja, described the late Onuekwusi as a hardworking, passionate and conscientious reporter who left nobody in doubt about his professional competence.

He commiserated with the immediate family of the deceased, the management and staff of Channels Television and the State House Correspondents over the loss of the broadcast journalist.

“The news of the demise of Chukwuma Onuekwusi came to me with great shock. He was a thoroughbred broadcast journalist whose reports always leave you wanting more,” Saraki said.

“I believe his death has left a vacuum in the broadcast industry that cannot easily be filled. We can only thank God for his eventful life, contributions to national development and service to humanity. He shall be sorely missed,” he said.

While praying that God should grant the soul of the departed eternal rest, he called on other reporters in broadcast media covering sensitive beats to borrow a leaf from Onuekwusi’s humility, dynamism and dedication to his job.

On his part, Ekweremadu in a statement by his Special Adviser, Media, Uche Anichukwu, described the late journalist as a thoroughbred professional, noting that his death was a huge loss, not only for Channels Television, but also the media industry and the nation in general.

Ekweremadu said: “I received with pain and deep sense of loss the news of the passing on of Mr. Onuekwusi. He was a thoroughbred journalist, who brought a high sense of professionalism to bear on his work. He made Channels Television reports on the Presidency authoritative and delightful for millions of Nigerians, including me.

“It is sad that he was cut down by death at the prime of his career, when he still had so much to offer the nation and her democracy. But he certainly left indelible marks on the sands of time”.

Ekweremadu prayed God to grant Onuekwusi’s family, Channels Television, and the Nigerian media industry the fortitude to bear the loss. He also prayed for the peaceful repose of the soul of the departed.