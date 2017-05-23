Saraki-led Senate destroying our constitution -Arewa group

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has slammed the Senate as led by Bukola Saraki for refusing to honour a court order over a senator-elect. The group, in a statatement signed by Alhaji Yerima Shettima, National President, subsequently gave the Senate two weeks to obey the order or face the wrath of Nigerians. A Federal High Court had ordered that Bassey Etim be sworn in as the representative of Akwa Ibom North-East, but many months later, the group said the order is yet to be obeyed.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

