Saraki moves to save poultry sector from collapse – Daily Trust

Daily Trust

Saraki moves to save poultry sector from collapse
Daily Trust
Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has said the Senate will intervene with legislations and other policies aimed at saving the nation's poultry farmers from unfair competition by smugglers of imported products. Saraki, who was speaking at the weekend
