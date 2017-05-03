Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Saraki replaces Ndume as INEC committee chairman

Posted on May 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

SENATE President, Dr. Bukola Saraki yesterday replaced the suspended former Senate Leader, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume (APC Borno South) as the chairman, Senate Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC with Senator Suleiman Nazif (APC Bauchi South). Ndume had on January 26 this year, two weeks after his removal as Senate Leader, appointed as Chairman, […]

The post Saraki replaces Ndume as INEC committee chairman appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.