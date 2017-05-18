Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Saraki seeks global action against terrorism, illegal migration

Posted on May 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

SENATE President, Bukola Saraki, has called for a concerted international effort to tackle terrorism, poverty and illegal migration, even as he described the menace as a global challenge. Saraki stated this yesterday when a delegation of students of the Royal College of Defence Studies, United Kingdom, led by Major-General Lawrence Craig visited him at the […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.