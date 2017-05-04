Pages Navigation Menu

Saraki seeks special protection for Senators over assassination attempts

Posted on May 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has said that the upper chamber is working on a strategy to protect its members, against rising cases of assassination attempts. Saraki was speaking against the backdrop of the alleged attempt on Senator Dino Melaye’s life and the raid of Senator Mohammed Danjuma Goje. The Senate President stated this on Thursday, […]

