Saraki tasks NGE, NUJ on quacks in journalism

SENATE President Bukola Saraki has charged the Nigeria Guild of Editors, NGE, to collaborate with the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, and other critical stakeholders to rid the journalism profession of quacks and impostors whose activities daily undermine the credibility of the true professionals. Saraki gave the charge while congratulating Mrs. Funke Egbemode on her […]

The post Saraki tasks NGE, NUJ on quacks in journalism appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

