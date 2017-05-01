Saraki to FG: Set up review panel on workers’ demands – The Eagle Online
|
The Eagle Online
|
Saraki to FG: Set up review panel on workers' demands
The Eagle Online
Saraki while speaking with newsmen at the Eagle Square, Abuja, venue of the 2017 May Day celebration, said if the workers had allowed the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr. Chris Ngige, to address them, he would have announced some plans that …
Nigerian workers disrupt May Day celebrations in Abuja over new minimum wage
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!