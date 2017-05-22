Saraki to lawmakers: Device ways to empower your constituents

PRESiDENt of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has called on the members of the National Assembly to look beyond the objectives of lawmaking but to focus more on the empowerment of their constituents. Saraki, who made the call at the launching of a N250million appeal fund for Imode Township developmental projects in Imode, Oke-Ero Local […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

