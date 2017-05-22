Pages Navigation Menu

Saraki to lawmakers: Device ways to empower your constituents

Posted on May 22, 2017 in News | 0 comments

PRESiDENt of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has called on the members of the National Assembly to look beyond the objectives of lawmaking but to focus more on the empowerment of their constituents. Saraki, who made the call at the launching of a N250million appeal fund for Imode Township developmental projects in Imode, Oke-Ero Local […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

