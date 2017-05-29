Saraki to Nigerians: Let’s sustain democracy with strong economy

senate President, Bukola Saraki, has called for concerted and united efforts by all Nigerians to build a strong economy as a means of sustaining the nation’s democracy. Saraki in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, in Abuja, to commemorate the 2017 Democracy Day celebration, said the real challenge to […]

