Saraki: Workers are the Lifeblood of Our Nation

.We are committed to passing new minimum wage, says Dogara

Our Correspondents



Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Represenattives, Yakubu Dogara, have said the invaluable contribution of Nigerian workers towards national development has made them the country’s lifeblood and driving force. Saraki, in a statement to mark the 2017 Workers’Day celebration, commended workers in the formal and informal sector, describing their contributions to the nation and the economy as priceless. According to him, “From the SMEs that contribute over 47 percent to our GDP to the civil servants who are the driving force behind our government, all the way to the unregistered business owners who work to make a living for themselves and their families, every Nigerian worker in both the formal and informal sectors makes a priceless contribution to the sustainability of our nation.

“As we mark this year’s Labour Day, all Nigerian workers should be proud that their significant contributions keep this nation moving forward-as they are the lifeblood of our country, an integral part of the fabric that makes up our society.”

The Senate president also gave the assurance that the Senate would continue to pursue enactment of legislation that would guarantee better living standards for Nigerian workers.

On his part, Dogara restated the determination of the House to pass a new minimum wage bill.

He said a top up to workers’ salary and wages had become necessary in view of current trend in inflation, naira devaluation and rising cost of living.

In a statement to mark the 2017 Workers’ Day, Dogara, reiterated the resolve and commitment of the parliament to enacting the new minimum wage bill for Nigerian workers.

“I wish to congratulate the entire Nigerian workers as they join their counterparts the world over in commemorating the International Workers’ Day. While commending you for your sacrifice and commitment to the service and building of the nation, I wish to assure you that the National Assembly and in particular , the 8th House of Represntatives remains committed to the passage of the National Minimum Wage Bill when presented by the executive and initiating other laws and legislative interventions that will promote the welfare and well being of Nigerian workers.”

Dogara, however, enjoined workers, especially civil servants to rededicate themselves to duty and support government’s laudable policies and programmes.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

