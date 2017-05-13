Pages Navigation Menu

Saudi Arabia praises Oba Oluwo of Iwo for condemning idolatry – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on May 13, 2017


Saudi Arabia praises Oba Oluwo of Iwo for condemning idolatry
An official of the Ministry of Justice, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, Sheik Abdul-Azeez Alhajlaan, has said that the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdul-Rasheed Akanbi, is a blessing to humanity. He said this following the Oba's outright condemnation of idolatry.

