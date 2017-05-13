Saudi Arabia praises Oba Oluwo of Iwo for condemning idolatry

Daily Post Nigeria

An official of the Ministry of Justice, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, Sheik Abdul-Azeez Alhajlaan, has said that the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdul-Rasheed Akanbi, is a blessing to humanity. He said this following the Oba's outright condemnation of idolatry.



