Saudi Arabia praises Oba Oluwo of Iwo for condemning idolatry

An official of the Ministry of Justice, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, Sheik Abdul-Azeez Alhajlaan, has said that the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdul-Rasheed Akanbi, is a blessing to humanity. He said this following the Oba’s outright condemnation of idolatry. Alhajlaan described Oluwo a “servant of merit, appointed to lead the populace right in all […]

Saudi Arabia praises Oba Oluwo of Iwo for condemning idolatry

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

